WARNER, KAINE APPLAUD MORE THAN $10 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING

FOR VA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE SERVICES

~ Funding can be used to pay for necessary equipment and supplies, as well as to address inmate needs ~

WASHINGTON Today U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) applauded $10,832,775 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to assist the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services in preventing, preparing for and responding to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The federal funding was made possible through the FY2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program, which provides $850 million to assist states, local units of government and tribes during this outbreak. The CESF funding was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

Every day, our law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe, said the Senators. In the face of this dangerous outbreak, its more important than ever that these officials have the supplies they need to do their jobs as safely as possible. Thats why were glad to know that these federal dollars will help the Commonwealth pay for the resources it needs as we fight this outbreak.

Earlier this week, the DOJ also awarded $259,453 in CESF funding to three localities in the Commonwealth as follows:

$112,531 for the City of Lynchburg

$98,689 for the City of Petersburg

$48,233 for Henry County

CESF funding may be used to help purchase equipment including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment or supplies, such as gloves, masks, and sanitizer. It can also be used to pay for overtime, hiring, training, or travel expenses particularly those related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas. The funding can also be used to address the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.