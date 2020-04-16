WARNER, KAINE APPLAUD MORE THAN $156 MILLION IN FUNDING TO SUPPORT VIRGINIA STUDENTS

~ First half of higher education funding under CARES Act will cover basic essentials for Virginia students during the health crisis ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) applauded more than $156 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Education to support Virginia students. The federal funding was made possible through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support students, colleges, and universities as they cope with the immediate effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This critical funding will help colleges and universities provide Virginia students with the support they need during this unprecedented time,” said the Senators. “We are pleased to see these resources go towards helping provide emergency financial aid for Virginia students, and we will keep fighting for the additional resources our educational institutions need in a future package.”

The CARES Act established a nearly $14 billion Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Of this amount, approximately $12.6 billion is allocated for Direct Grants to Institutions of Higher Education. Of this amount, half must be used “to provide emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus.” The U.S. Department of Education has made available the first half of the $12.6 billion that must go directly to students attending colleges and universities nationwide.

Of the total $312.9 million in funding that Virginia institutions will receive in Direct Grants to Institutions of Higher Education, this initial $156.5 million must go directly to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants to help cover costs associated with the closures of Virginia’s institutions due to COVID-19, including course materials, food, health care, technology, housing, and other basic essentials.

This funding will be distributed as follows: