National News 

WARNER, KAINE APPLAUD MORE THAN $156 MILLION IN FUNDING TO SUPPORT VIRGINIA STUDENTS

Staff , ,

~ First half of higher education funding under CARES Act will cover basic essentials for Virginia students during the health crisis ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) applauded more than $156 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Education to support Virginia students. The federal funding was made possible through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to support students, colleges, and universities as they cope with the immediate effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This critical funding will help colleges and universities provide Virginia students with the support they need during this unprecedented time,” said the Senators. “We are pleased to see these resources go towards helping provide emergency financial aid for Virginia students, and we will keep fighting for the additional resources our educational institutions need in a future package.”

The CARES Act established a nearly $14 billion Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Of this amount, approximately $12.6 billion is allocated for Direct Grants to Institutions of Higher Education. Of this amount, half must be used “to provide emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to coronavirus.” The U.S. Department of Education has made available the first half of the $12.6 billion that must go directly to students attending colleges and universities nationwide.

Of the total $312.9 million in funding that Virginia institutions will receive in Direct Grants to Institutions of Higher Education, this initial $156.5 million must go directly to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants to help cover costs associated with the closures of Virginia’s institutions due to COVID-19, including course materials, food, health care, technology, housing, and other basic essentials. 

This funding will be distributed as follows:

SchoolFunding Amount:
George Mason University    10,427,512 
Virginia Commonwealth University       10,144,499 
Northern Virginia Community College    10,014,352 
Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University         9,699,494
Ecpi University         8,381,184
Old Dominion University         7,774,451
Liberty University         7,602,562
James Madison University 6,040,329
Tidewater Community College         5,999,978
University Of Virginia         5,858,355
Radford University         4,546,102
Chamberlain University          4,003,665
Norfolk State University          3,450,858
Virginia State University           3,427,905
Strayer University           2,896,061
Devry University       2,356,884
Hampton University           2,132,171
J Sargeant Reynolds Community College          2,075,592
College Of William & Mary           1,974,134
Thomas Nelson Community College          1,926,985
John Tyler Community College           1,724,392
Longwood University           1,610,289
Christopher Newport University           1,446,968
University Of Mary Washington           1,444,341
Germanna Community College           1,434,355
Virginia Western Community College           1,381,649
Stratford University           1,344,918
University Of Richmond           1,212,773
Fortis College           1,179,890
Lord Fairfax Community College           1,159,802
Virginia Union University           1,125,839
Marymount University           1,037,469
Centura College           1,034,606
Shenandoah University           1,020,101
University Of Lynchburg           987,990
Piedmont Virginia Community College           946,219
Blue Ridge Community College           931,016
Central Virginia Community College           908,909
Bridgewater College           899,990
Roanoke College           888,800
Southside Virginia Community College           838,923
Ferrum College           836,808
Southwest Virginia Community College           835,768
New River Community College           829,082
Danville Community College           802,111
Regent University         783,664
American National University           754,119
Virginia Wesleyan University           746,604
Patrick Henry Community College            741,862
Virginia Highlands Community College            699,385
Mountain Empire Community College             697,462
Emory & Henry College             631,120
Southern Virginia University              628,603
Tidewater Tech                            621,653
Wytheville Community College                            608,738
Rappahannock Community College                            574,596
Virginia Military Institute                            566,346
Mary Baldwin University                            560,343
Randolph – Macon College                            529,119
Averett University                            527,830
Washington And Lee University                            522,522
Eastern Mennonite University                            446,713
Richard Bland College                            410,367
Hollins University                            399,857
University Of Virginia’S College At Wise (The)                            394,483
Bluefield College                            345,576
Hampden Sydney College                            339,954
Randolph College                            332,437
Columbia College                            304,706
Edward Via Virginia College Of Osteopathic Medicine                            294,902
Aviation Institute Of Maintenance                            265,006
Standard Healthcare Services, College Of Nursing                            258,155
Paul D. Camp Community College                            256,309
Advanced Technology Institute                            239,720
Dabney S Lancaster Community College                            222,282
Chester Career College                            215,795
Aviation Institute Of Maintenance                            200,866
Rudy & Kelly Academy, A Paul Mitchell Partner School                            189,470
Virginia University Of Lynchburg                            178,959
Riverside College Of Health Careers                            173,096
Eastern Shore Community College                            169,168
Eastern Virginia Medical School                            164,827
Eastern Virginia Career College                            142,239
Sweet Briar College                            136,245
Sylvain Melloul International Hair Academy                            124,394
Paul Mitchell The School Roanoke                            116,048
Centra College                            114,790
Saint Michael College Of Allied Health                            109,860
Sentara College Of Health Sciences                              89,280
Tomorrow’S Image Barber & Beauty Academy Of Virginia                              77,823
American Massage & Bodywork Institute                              75,979
Chrysm Institute Of Esthetics (The)                              71,012
Bon Secours Memorial College Of Nursing                              70,535
Southside College Of Health Sciences                              68,544
Henrico County-Saint Mary’S Hospital School Of Practical Nursing                              55,215
Iglobal University                              47,519
Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center                              41,841
Virginia University Of Integrative Medicine                              39,718
Fairfax University Of America                              39,148
Esthetic Institute (The)                              38,861
Northern Virginia School Of Therapeutic Massage                             35,995
Dermal Science International Aesthetics & Nail Academy                              34,171
Cayce/Reilly School Of Massage                              30,794
Appalachian College Of Pharmacy                              30,552
Avi Career Training                              26,599
Wave Leadership College                              23,758
Luckes Beauty Academy                              22,630
Union Presbyterian Seminary                              20,805
Appalachian School Of Law                              20,805
Virginia School Of Hair Design                              20,024
Another Level Barbering And Cosmetology School                              18,966
Central School Of Practical Nursing                              15,592
Institute Of Advanced Medical Esthetics             15,313
Suffolk Beauty Academy           14,328
Staunton School Of Cosmetology    14,189
School Board – City Of Va. Beach, Va. Beach School Of Prctl. Nrsg.          14,037
Sovah School Of Health Professions          11,643
Bon Secours St Mary’S Hospital School Of Medical Imaging          11,295
Bethel College                                9,771
Divine Mercy University                                6,325
Virginia Beach Theological Seminary                                1,535
University Of Management And Technology (The)                                1,347