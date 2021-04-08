Administration National 

Warner & Kaine Applaud more than $19 Million for Airports Throughout the Commonwealth

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $19,155,185 in federal funding to provide economic relief to 11 airports across Virginia. The funding, awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), was authorized by the December 2020 emergency COVID-19 relief bill supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

“We are happy to announce that these funds will go towards supporting 11 airports in Virginia,” said the Senators. “While we work to get folks vaccinated and the economy back on track, these dollars will help ensure that our regional airports have what they need to continue combating COVID-19 and serving travelers.”

The funding will be distributed as follows:

Airport:


Location:


Amount:


Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport 


Albemarle County


$2,928,978


Culpeper Regional Airport


Culpeper County


$23,000


Louisa County/Freeman Field Airport


Louisa County


$13,000


Lynchburg Regional Airport


Campbell County


$1,261,006


Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport


Newport News


$1,951,578


Norfolk International Airport


Norfolk


$5,768,825


Richmond International Airport


Henrico County


$6,143,825


Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport


Augusta County


$ 1,005,973


Stafford Regional Airport 


Stafford County


$13,000


Warrenton-Fauquier Airport


Fauquier County


$23,000


Winchester Regional Airport


Frederick County


$23,000


Specifically, this funding will go towards helping airports cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and efforts to combat the spread of pathogens.

Sens. Warner and Kaine have long fought for increased investments to infrastructure, including for Virginia’s airports. Most recently, they supported the passage and signing of the American Rescue Plan, which provides robust transportation funding for airports and other transit systems throughout Virginia.