Warner & Kaine Applaud more than $19 Million for Airports Throughout the Commonwealth

FOR AIRPORTS THROUGHOUT THE COMMONWEALTH

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $19,155,185 in federal funding to provide economic relief to 11 airports across Virginia. The funding, awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), was authorized by the December 2020 emergency COVID-19 relief bill supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

“We are happy to announce that these funds will go towards supporting 11 airports in Virginia,” said the Senators. “While we work to get folks vaccinated and the economy back on track, these dollars will help ensure that our regional airports have what they need to continue combating COVID-19 and serving travelers.”

The funding will be distributed as follows:

Airport:





Location:





Amount:





Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport





Albemarle County





$2,928,978





Culpeper Regional Airport





Culpeper County





$23,000





Louisa County/Freeman Field Airport





Louisa County





$13,000





Lynchburg Regional Airport





Campbell County





$1,261,006





Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport





Newport News





$1,951,578





Norfolk International Airport





Norfolk





$5,768,825





Richmond International Airport





Henrico County





$6,143,825





Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport





Augusta County





$ 1,005,973





Stafford Regional Airport





Stafford County





$13,000





Warrenton-Fauquier Airport





Fauquier County





$23,000





Winchester Regional Airport





Frederick County





$23,000







Specifically, this funding will go towards helping airports cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and efforts to combat the spread of pathogens.

Sens. Warner and Kaine have long fought for increased investments to infrastructure, including for Virginia’s airports. Most recently, they supported the passage and signing of the American Rescue Plan, which provides robust transportation funding for airports and other transit systems throughout Virginia.