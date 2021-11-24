WARNER & KAINE APPLAUD MORE THAN $5.4 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR COMMUNITY FACILITIES & EQUIPMENT TO BETTER SERVE RURAL VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine applauded $5,493,100 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to improve infrastructure in rural communities across the Commonwealth. The funding was awarded through the Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program, the Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program, the Community Facilities Disaster Grants, and the Economic Impact Initiative Grants Program,all administered by USDA Rural Development. These programs offer direct loans, loan guarantees, and grants to develop or improve essential public facilities in rural communities.

“We’re glad to see these federal dollars go toward improving the infrastructure of our rural communities,” said the Senators. “These investments will help essential community facilities better serve their communities.”

USDA’s Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grants, Disaster Grants, and Guaranteed Loans programs offer direct loans, loan guarantees, and grants to develop or improve essential community facilities in rural areas. A breakdown of the funding is below:

The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors in Grundy will receive a grant of $23,200 to purchase a properly equipped side-by-side utility task vehicle, cargo trailer, and four helmets to better serve the community.



The Town of Glen Lyn will receive a grant of $75,000 to purchase a new fully equipped patrol vehicle.



The Town of Kilmarnock will receive a grant of $22,000 to purchase a 2021 Ford patrol interceptor utility vehicle.



The Commonwealth Catholic Charities in Norton will receive a grant of $50,000 to purchase two new, properly equipped vehicles, furniture, and equipment to provide transportation and equipment needed to offer foster care services in the area.



The Broadwater Academy in Exmore will receive a grant of $37,500 to purchase computers, IT equipment, a mower, and a trailer and to replace older grounds maintenance equipment.



The Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department will receive a grant of $97,500 to refurbish the Department’s brush truck.



The Town of Drakes Branch will receive a grant of $97,500 to purchase heating ventilation and air conditioning and equipment.



The Town of Farmville will receive a grant of $36,600 to purchase 29 mobile radios to replace all of the town’s portable radios.



The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck in Kilmarnock will receive a grant of $68,000 to purchase Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics furniture, computers, and appliances.



The County of Halifax will receive a grant of $128,700 to purchase a front loader refuse truck.



The Healthy Harvest Food Bank, Inc. in Warsaw will receive a grant of $200,000 to purchase aquaponics equipment for the greenhouse classroom. This equipment will be used to produce vegetables, fish, and other types of seafood.



The County of Richmond will receive a grant of $91,700 to purchase a new medic unit ambulance.



The Children’s Center in Franklin will receive a grant of $16,600 to purchase an air purification system and an awning to provide proper protection from UV rays for the children and staff at eight childcare and early childhood education facilities.



The Town of Scottsville will receive a grant of $5,300 and a loan of $15,200 to purchase a new patrol vehicle and related equipment.



The Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac will receive a grant of $25,000 to purchase portable steel-framed shelving, computers, monitors, and software. This new steel-framed shelving will be used for the children’s section of the Accomac branch.



The County of Accomack will receive a grant of $75,000 to purchase a new radio communications console for the 911 call center.



The Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. will receive a grant of $47,200 and a loan of $87,800 to purchase fire and rescue equipment.



The Town of Glade Spring will receive a grant of $75,000 and loan of $84,300 to purchase a new properly equipped sanitation vehicle with a packer.



The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon will receive a grant of $66,000 to purchase a new 250,000 kilowatt, 120/208 volt 3 stage diesel generator to provide backup electricity to ensure year-round protection of the museum’s collections.



The Wise County Public Service Authority in Wise will receive a grant of $50,000, another grant of $25,000, and a loan of $85,000 to purchase three new and properly equipped service trucks, which are essential to the county’s water and sewer systems.



The Town of Tappahannock will receive a loan of $123,500 to purchase a 2021 community freightliner sanitation vehicle.



The Town of Tappahannock will receive a loan of $53,300 to purchase sewer cameras, helping the town’s staff closely inspect sewer lines.



The Harvest Outreach Center in Rustburg will receive a loan of $775,000 to purchase a building and equipment for a school in the area.



The Town of Lawrenceville will receive a loan of $215,000 to purchase a used ladder truck and new accessories.



The Town of Crewe will receive a loan of $68,200 to purchase two new patrol vehicles and equipment including mobile data terminals.



The Town of Blackstone will receive a loan of $520,000 to purchase a new ladder truck.



The Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. in South Hill will receive a loan of $400,000 to purchase a pumper fire truck.



People Incorporated of Southwest Virginia in Abingdon will receive a loan of $1,700,000 to purchase and renovate a building to be used as an administrative office. This project will involve moderate rehabilitation of the main building’s interior and basic exterior improvements.



The Economic Impact Initiative Grants program assists in the development of essential community facilities in rural communities. A breakdown of the funding is below:

The Town of Gordonsville will receive a grant of $3,000 to purchase 11 patrol ballistic vests and two carriers for each vest to provide safety and protection for officers.

