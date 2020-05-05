WARNER & KAINE APPLAUD MORE THAN $7 MILLION FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING

WASHINGTON U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) today applauded $7,387,190 in federal funding to help promote access to housing in the Commonwealth. The funding was awarded through the CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program, which was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

In this time of deep uncertainty, the last thing families should have to worry about is whether they can afford a roof over their heads, said the Senators. Thats why were glad to know this federal funding will go towards helping provide needed housing assistance for families across Virginia.

Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program that helps lower-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing. This funding includes $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities (PHAs), including activities to support or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners.

The funding will be awarded as below: