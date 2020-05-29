WARNER, KAINE APPLAUD MORE THAN $700,000 IN DOJ FUNDING

TO HELP RESPOND TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS

WASHINGTON U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) applauded $720,441 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to assist Loudoun County, the City of Manassas, and the City of Norfolk in responding to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The federal funding was made possible through the FY2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) program, which was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

Right now, we need to make sure that our local governments can continue to count on the resources they need to keep combating this crisis, said the Senators. Thats why were glad to know that this federal funding will be used to support additional supplies in Loudoun, Manassas and Norfolk.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

$114,472 for Loudoun County

$41,306 for the City of Manassas

$564,663 for the City of Norfolk

CESF funding may be used to help purchase equipment including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment or supplies, such as gloves, masks, and sanitizer. It can also be used to pay for overtime, hiring, training, or travel expenses particularly those related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas. The funding can also be used to address the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.