Warner & Kaine Applaud Over $3.5 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Water Infrastructure in Wise County

By: U.S. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine applauded $3,586,000 in federal funding for the Wise County Public Service Authority to improve the county’s water system. Currently, Wise County’s water system is unable to provide the minimum working water pressure of 20 PSI under the Virginia state code. Wise County has a serious need for upgrades to its water system, and this funding will help upgrade the county’s water infrastructure to ensure the system is up to code. The funding will replace approximately 29,120 linear feet of water line and install 12 gate valves, 10 fire hydrant assemblies, and associated water appurtenances.

“Reliable water systems are critical to protect the health of our communities and support businesses in the region,” said the senators. “We’re glad this federal funding will help Wise County upgrade their water infrastructure.”

The funding is awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Department of Rural Development’s Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program, which provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal, and stormwater drainage to homes and businesses in rural communities. In addition to the over $3.5 million grant, Wise County will receive a federal loan of $1,202,000.

Warner and Kaine have long supported efforts to improve infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Last year, the senators announced over $46 million in federal funding as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law to replace lead water lines and ensure safe drinking water throughout Virginia.

