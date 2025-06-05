Warner & Kaine Respond to CBO Report: 16 Million Could Lose Coverage

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) today responded to a new analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) revealing that 16 million Americans would lose their health insurance under the Republican tax plan. The report highlights the devastating consequences of the GOP’s attempt to gut Medicaid and refusal to extend premium tax credits that help working families afford their health care. The senators issued the following statement:

“Sixteen million people. That’s the cost of the Republican plan. This is not just a number – it represents moms, dads, kids, veterans, and retirees who will be forced to choose between rent and life-saving care. At a time when costs are already too high for too many Americans, this plan would rip coverage away from millions just to hand tax breaks to the wealthiest. It’s cruel, it’s shortsighted, and we are going to fight like hell to stop it.”

Warner and Kaine have been sounding the alarm about the effects of the GOP plan on Virginia families if Republicans in Congress continue to insist on gutting vital programs in order to pay for tax breaks for the richest Americans, noting that the GOP bill would strip health insurance from Virginians, cut SNAP benefits, raise energy costs for Virginia households, jeopardize more than 20,000 Virginia jobs, raise taxes on minimum wage workers while giving the richest 0.1% a $188,000 tax cut, make tax filing more expensive, and explode the deficit.

