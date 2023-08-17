Warner & Kaine Celebrate One Year Anniversary of Inflation Reduction Act Becoming Law

By: Office of U.S. Senator Tim Kaine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act becoming law. Last August, the senators voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation to lower health care and prescription drug costs, bring down energy bills and tackle climate change—all while lowering the deficit.

“From capping the cost of insulin to $35 per month for seniors on Medicare to helping more families make energy-efficient home improvements, the Inflation Reduction Act is already lowering costs for hundreds of thousands of Virginians in the year since it became law,” said the senators. “In the years ahead, we look forward to seeing the law’s impacts, including a $2,000 annual cap on out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs for Medicare recipients. We remain committed to making sure communities across Virginia continue to benefit from the law’s many provisions.”

Below is a list of provisions that have already taken effect in the year since the law was enacted.

Health Care

Black lung benefits: The law permanently extends the black lung excise tax at a higher rate, providing more certainty for miners, miner retirees, and their families who rely on the fund to access benefits. In Virginia, thousands of miners and their families have received benefits through the trust fund since it was established, including approximately 2,600 Virginians in 2021. Watch here to learn more about what this means for miners and miner retirees like Mr. James Gibbs, a Bristol native, the At-Large International Vice President of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), and Kaine’s guest to the 2023 State of the Union.

Clean Energy

Boosts to clean energy investments: Clean energy manufacturers can apply for expanded tax credits that incentivize investment in and production of renewable energy technologies like solar power and offshore wind. The Inflation Reduction Act set aside $4 billion in credits for businesses that make these investments in energy communities that have seen closures of coal mines or retirements of coal-fired power plants in recent years. This means that communities in Virginia, especially Southwest Virginia, are well-positioned to benefit from many of these tax credits and funding opportunities.

While many provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act have already been implemented, there are additional provisions that will begin later this year or in the years to come.