Warner, Kaine & Colleagues Introduce Bill Protecting Federal Workers

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) introduced the Federal Employee Civil Relief Act. This legislation would protect federal workers, federal contractor employees, and their families from foreclosures, evictions, and loan defaults during a government shutdown.

“Through no fault of their own, hundreds of thousands of dedicated public servants in Virginia have been furloughed or are currently working without pay. That creates real financial strain for families trying to keep up with mortgages, student loans, and other bills. This legislation will help ensure federal workers and contractors aren’t forced to bear the cost of a shutdown they didn’t cause,” said Sen. Warner.

“During a government shutdown, federal employees and contractors are forced to work without pay, leaving many trying to figure out how they’re going to pay their rent, mortgage, car payment, or other bills,” said Sen. Kaine. “That’s why I’m introducing this legislation to help protect these federal workers and contractors from losing their home or defaulting on payments during a shutdown.”

The Federal Employee Civil Relief Act would protect federal workers and contractors from:

Being evicted or foreclosed; Having their car or other property repossessed; Falling behind on their student loan payments; Having negative effects on their credit history; Falling behind on paying their bills; or Losing their insurance because of missed premiums.

These protections would last during and 30 days following a shutdown to give workers a chance to keep up with their bills. The government shutdown, now in its second week, impacts thousands of federal workers and federal contractor employees throughout Virginia and the rest of the country.

The Federal Employee Civil Relief Act is supported by the National Treasury Employees Union, International Federal of Professional and Technical Engineers, National Federation of Federal Employees-IAM, American Federation of Government Employees, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, UNITE HERE, LIUNA (Laborers’ International Union of North America), and the Transport Workers Union.

“Federal employees have student loans, mortgages, car payments, and other financial commitments just like every other American. Those obligations don’t go away during a shutdown. Thanks to the leadership of Senator Schatz, if passed, the Federal Employee Civil Relief Act will help civil servants across the nation have peace of mind when navigating the uncertainty posed when the government shuts down and their financial security is jeopardized. Federal employees serve the public daily. This legislation honors their service and ensures they aren’t penalized when circumstances arise that are no fault of their own,” said Doreen Greenwald, National President of NTEU.

“On behalf of our members, we strongly support the Federal Employees Civil Relief Act. This bill provides essential protections for federal workers who, through no fault of their own, face severe financial hardship during a government shutdown. No public servant should be at risk of eviction, repossession, or losing health insurance simply because they are working without pay or furloughed,” said Everett Kelley, President of AFGE.

Sponsors of the Federal Employee Civil Relief Act in the Senate include Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Martin Heinrich (D-NM). Companion legislation in the House of Representatives is set to be introduced by Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA).