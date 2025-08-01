Warner, Kaine, Colleagues Introduce Immigration Transparency Bill

Legislation to require adequate officer identification comes as DHS prepares to hire and deploy thousands of new immigration enforcement agents

Washington – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) were joined by Sens. Angus King (I-ME), Michael Bennett (D-CO), and John Hickenlooper (D-CO) in introducing today to increase transparency, accountability, and safety in immigration law enforcement. The Immigration Enforcement Identification Act would prohibit law enforcement officers from obscuring their faces and require that they clearly display their agency, their name and a unique identifier while conducting immigration enforcement functions, with some commonsense exceptions for select tactical missions and officer health and safety. This legislation also provides federal law enforcement agencies with the authority to better protect law enforcement officers and their families from doxing.

This legislation comes as the Department of Homeland Security prepares to hire and deploy thousands of new immigration enforcement agents, thanks to a dramatic infusion of funding by congressional Republicans that makes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) better funded than all but 15 of the world’s militaries.

“Communities around the country have been clear: we should not have armed, masked, and unidentified individuals prowling around neighborhoods and snatching people off the street. This conduct poses a great risk for everyone involved, from the officers themselves to well-intentioned bystanders who may misunderstand the situation,” said Sen. Warner. “Despite the risks, our local police officers, state troopers, national guardsmen, and even members of the armed forces interact with communities every with full-faced transparency – the kind that creates trust and helps hold us all to higher standards. I’m proud to introduce this legislation to hold ICE to the same standards that the vast majority of American law enforcement are held to.”

“In recent months, we’ve seen how some ICE officers and agents – without clear indicia that they are law enforcement and often wearing masks – conducting immigration operations have caused fear and unnecessary danger on our streets and even in sensitive locations like county courthouses,” Sen. Kaine said. “This legislation would require ICE officers and agents to visibly identify themselves as law enforcement, helping to enhance safety and mitigate risk of violence if people misunderstand what’s happening. Our bill would also help to protect these officers and agents and their families from doxing and physical harm by giving them the tool to take their personal information such as their home addresses off the internet.”

“This legislation is simple: the bad guys wear masks, not law enforcement officers. Our police, first responders and public safety officials play an important role in keeping our communities safe and free from harm, but there also needs to be accountability and transparency in the line of duty,” said Sen. King. “The uptick in immigration agents not clearly identifying themselves while on the job has eroded an already diminishing trust with the communities they serve. The Immigration Enforcement Identification Act would set reasonable, commonsense standards for immigration officer identification, and provide law enforcement personnel and their families with the appropriate resources to prevent doxxing.”

“Masked immigration enforcement agents performing arrests without identification is deeply troubling,” said Sen. Bennet. “We must hold all law enforcement to the same standard of accountability. This legislation protects due process rights, prioritizes safe community encounters, and upholds proper immigration enforcement.”

“We are deeply concerned about reports of ICE agents taking families off the street without identification,” said Sen. Hickenlooper. “Our bill is about promoting trust and transparency in our communities and enforcing basic due process rights.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE does not have a “face-covering” policy. In recent months, ICE and agencies supporting ICE have been widely observed conducting immigration enforcement in plain clothes, out of unmarked cars, and while wearing a variety of imprecise or inscrutable insignia that makes them impossible to identify.

The Immigration Enforcement Identification Act would require that all federal law enforcement and state and local law enforcement partners be identifiable while conducting immigration enforcement functions. This includes federal law enforcement organizations such as ICE, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Border Patrol (BP), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), U.S. Marshals, as well as state and local partners working with the federal government on immigration enforcement.

This bill also takes important steps to help protect members of law enforcement and their families by providing personal data privacy services for immigration enforcement officers whose official duties may put them at increased risk of being the target of threats, intimidation, harassment, stalking, or a similar action. These services can help an individual monitor their sensitive personal information – including their personal phone number, home address, or other information that could be used to commit crimes against members of law enforcement – and remove it from websites, platforms, and data brokers.

This legislation has the support of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP), Immigration Hub, American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), and Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

“This legislation strikes the right balance between transparency and officer safety,” said Law Enforcement Action Partnership Executive Director Lt. Diane Goldstein (Ret.). “Operating with clear identification – name, agency, and badge number – is standard practice for accountability across policing and the military, and there is no reason federal immigration officers should be exempt. At the same time, providing officers with additional tools to protect against doxing ensures that this critical effort to maintain and rebuild public trust does not come at the cost of security.”

“The Immigration Enforcement Identification Safety Act of 2025 brings long-overdue transparency and accountability to immigration enforcement while giving law enforcement officers more tools to protect themselves. Just as we require our military and law enforcement to identify themselves during civil operations, it is both reasonable and essential to expect the same of immigration officers. Displaying names or unique identifiers and ensuring visible faces not only builds public trust but also protects the integrity of our institutions and the rights of the individuals they encounter. At the same time, this bill provides resources for agents to protect themselves,” said Immigration Hub Co-Executive Director Kerri Talbot.

“No one – White, Black, Brown, AAPI, or Immigrant – should live in fear of masked agents snatching people off of the streets without identifying themselves. Families often don’t know where their loved ones are being held or who may be next. Our communities need safety and trust, not terror and chaos,” said SEIU Secretary Treasurer Rocio Saenz.

Text of this legislation is available here. A summary is available here.

