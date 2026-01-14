Warner, Kaine Introduce Bill Honoring Firefighter Trevor Brown

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) introduced legislation today to rename a Sterling, Va. post office as the “Firefighter Trevor Brown Post Office Building.” This legislation honors the service of Firefighter Trevor Brown – a husband, father of three, and youth soccer and baseball coach who lost his life in the line of duty on February 16, 2024, while investigating reports of a gas leak that resulted in a catastrophic explosion as firefighters began their investigation.

“Trevor Brown was a heroic firefighter who spent his career running towards danger in an effort to save lives and protect members of his own community. It is an honor to introduce this legislation to rename a Sterling, Va. post office in his honor and in remembrance of his courage, bravery, and service through the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company,” said the senators.

This bill was also introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) and the Virginia congressional delegation. The United States Postal Service (USPS) facility is located at 46164 Westlake Drive in Sterling, Virginia.

Full text of this legislation is available here.