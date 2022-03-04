WARNER & KAINE INTRODUCE RESOLUTION CELEBRATING THE CENTENNIAL OF NAVY AIRCRAFT CARRIERS

By: Janine Kritschgau

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, introduced a Senate resolution celebrating the centennial of Navy aircraft carriers.

“Aircraft carriers are instrumental to our national security,” said the Senators. “In the century since America’s first aircraft carrier, the USS Langley, was commissioned in Portsmouth, Virginia has continued to play a major role in building these ships. Every worker involved should be recognized for their contributions to our safety.”

The Senators’ resolution recognizes aircraft carriers as a powerful tool of the Navy that has furthered America’s interests. These ships have been integral to U.S. operations, from naval battles in the Pacific Ocean during World War II to joint force operations in the Middle East and present-day deterrence strategy in numerous locations around the world.

There are more than 2,450 companies in 48 states that contribute to the construction and maintenance of advanced military ships, including aircraft carriers, which are built at Newport News Shipbuilding.