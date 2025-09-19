Warner & Kaine on Republican Failure to Pass a CR

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) issued the following statement after Republicans voted down legislation to fund the government, protect Virginians’ access to health care, and prohibit the Trump administration from illegally withholding funding appropriated by Congress:

“While Republicans may have acted unilaterally when they passed their Big Ugly Bill, keeping the government open is not something they’re going to be able to do on their own. Today, we voted in favor of a funding bill that would not only keep the government from shutting down in 12 days, but would also prevent the expiration of essential health care tax credits and reverse the Trump cuts to Medicaid and hospitals that will raise health care costs for all Americans. Unfortunately, the same Republicans who had no problem extending billionaire tax cuts earlier this year are now drawing the line at tax credits that keep health insurance affordable for so many Americans. Republicans have control of the House, Senate, and White House – it’s time for them to act like it and come to the negotiating table to prevent a shutdown and protect Americans’ health care.”