Warner & Kaine on Senate Passage of GOP Budget Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) released the following statement after they voted no on the Republican budget megabill:

“Today, Republicans jammed through a partisan megabill that slashes Medicaid, nutrition assistance, and other critical programs that Americans rely on in order to pay for massive tax breaks to the very rich. It’s clear that the Trump Administration and congressional Republicans are only interested in helping the wealthiest—even if it means ripping off working- and middle-class people, killing jobs, and hurting our economy. Americans deserve better than this. We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure all Virginians have the support they need in the wake of this disastrous legislation.”

Warner and Kaine introduced a series of amendments in an attempt to improve the bill. Republicans blocked them.