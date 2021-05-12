WARNER & KAINE PRAISE TREASURY’S LAUNCH OF STATE AND LOCAL COVID RELIEF FUNDS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine applauded the Treasury Department’s launch of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We welcome the $7.2 billion in relief for Virginia and are pleased the Biden Administration has listened to our calls to give states, localities, and tribes significant flexibility in determining how best to use these emergency funds,” said the Senators. “These funds will allow the Commonwealth and localities to recover from the economic harm of COVID, promote public health, invest in broadband, make up for lost revenue, and address many of the other impacts of the pandemic. We will keep working with the Commonwealth and local governments to ensure Virginians receive this much-needed relief.”

The Virginia state government will receive nearly $4.3 billion from these funds. An additional amount of approximately $2.9 billion will be allocated to municipalities the following way:

Accomack County: $6,277,004



Albemarle County: $21,236,071



Alexandria: $59,633,833



Alleghany County: $2,886,381



Amelia County: $2,553,262



Amherst County: $6,138,901



Appomattox County: $3,090,525



Arlington County: $46,003,782



Augusta County: $14,676,256



Bath County: $805,506



Bedford County: $15,344,241



Blacksburg: $13,364,987



Bland County: $1,219,816



Botetourt County: $6,491,249



Bristol: $10,027,374



Brunswick County: $3,152,681



Buchanan County: $4,079,781



Buckingham County: $3,330,798



Buena Vista: $1,258,276



Campbell County: $10,660,768



Caroline County: $5,967,971



Carroll County: $5,786,553



Charles City County: $1,352,481



Charlotte County: $2,307,551



Charlottesville: $19,609,709



Chesapeake: $76,025,897



Chesterfield County: $68,527,653



Christiansburg: $3,115,411



Clarke County: $2,839,569



Colonial Heights: $6,010,090



Covington: $1,075,692



Craig County: $996,637



Culpeper County: $10,217,905



Cumberland County: $1,929,175



Danville: $29,142,851



Dickenson County: $2,781,104



Dinwiddie County: $5,544,337



Emporia: $1,038,398



Essex County: $2,127,492



Fairfax County: $222,894,638



Fairfax City: $4,665,409



Falls Church: $2,839,181



Fauquier County: $13,834,039



Floyd County: $3,059,059



Fluvanna County: $5,296,878



Franklin County: $10,885,502



Franklin City: $1,547,496



Frederick County: $17,348,003



Fredericksburg: $10,782,747



Galax: $1,232,830



Giles County: $3,247,664



Gloucester County: $7,254,411



Goochland County: $4,613,742



Grayson County: $3,020,405



Greene County: $3,849,608



Greensville County: $2,201,885



Halifax County: $6,586,814



Hampton: $48,660,418



Hanover County: $20,932,282



Harrisonburg: $23,834,094



Henrico County: $64,257,518



Henry County: $9,820,105



Highland County: $425,382



Hopewell: $9,998,813



Isle of Wight County: $7,207,988



James City County: $14,863,696



King George County: $5,212,578



King William County: $3,330,798



King and Queen County: $1,364,524



Lancaster County: $2,059,508



Lee County: $4,549,643



Leesburg: $5,927,673



Lexington: $1,446,298



Loudoun County: $80,324,909



Louisa County: $7,301,611



Lunenburg County: $2,368,930



Lynchburg: $33,328,529



Madison County: $2,575,794



Manassas Park: $3,394,897



Manassas: $7,980,280



Martinsville: $2,438,467



Mathews County: $1,715,901



Mecklenburg County: $5,941,166



Middlesex County: $2,055,429



Montgomery County: $19,139,269



Nelson County: $2,899,977



New Kent County: $4,485,156



Newport News: $66,794,246



Norfolk: $154,141,050



Northampton County: $2,274,530



Northumberland County: $2,349,312



Norton: $773,263



Nottoway County: $2,958,637



Orange County: $7,196,722



Page County: $4,642,683



Patrick County: $3,420,148



Petersburg: $20,961,839



Pittsylvania County: $11,723,057



Poquoson: $2,383,498



Portsmouth: $56,842,564



Powhatan County: $5,759,553



Prince Edward County: $4,429,021



Prince George County: $7,449,621



Prince William County: $91,357,060



Pulaski County: $6,609,346



Radford: $8,228,392



Rappahannock County: $1,431,536



Richmond County: $1,752,612



Richmond City: $154,879,828



Roanoke County: $18,294,526



Roanoke City: $64,576,671



Rockbridge County: $4,384,541



Rockingham County: $15,917,438



Russell County: $5,164,019



Salem: $4,914,423



Scott County: $4,188,943



Shenandoah County: $8,471,897



Smyth County: $5,847,349



Southampton County: $3,424,615



Spotsylvania County: $26,458,167



Stafford County: $29,695,536



Staunton: $12,955,826



Suffolk: $30,065,296



Surry County: $1,247,398



Sussex County: $2,167,505



Tazewell County: $7,885,103



Virginia Beach: $136,429,703



Warren County: $7,801,386



Washington County: $10,438,365



Waynesboro: $9,046,603



Westmoreland County: $3,499,203



Williamsburg: $2,904,639



Winchester: $12,337,682



Wise County: $7,261,210



Wythe County: $5,571,531



York County: $13,262,590



Non-entitlement funds: approximately $633,000,000



Allocations for non-entitlement local governments will soon be released and will provide an additional $633 million in relief to Virginia cities and towns. Tribal governments will receive their allocation amounts after submitting their requests for funding to the Treasury.

Eligible state, metropolitan city, and county governments may now request their allocation through the Treasury Submission Portal.