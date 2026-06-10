Warner, Kaine Raise Concerns Over Military Spouse Employee Retention

Last week, Sen. Warner sat down with military spouses and heard about their struggles with limited workplace flexibilities

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) raised concerns with the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) about federal agencies’ lack of progress in improving retention of federal employees who are military spouses. The senators urged OPM to fulfill commitments that they and other agencies have previously made to help retain military spouses.

At a roundtable Sen. Warner hosted with military families in Hampton Roads last week, he heard from federal civilian employees who shared about their struggles with current work flexibilities or lack thereof during their partner’s deployment. Military spouses at the roundtable recounted formally requesting flexibilities – such as flexible schedules and telework – that were ultimately denied by their supervisors.

The senators wrote, “Military service is shouldered by the entire family, with partners and spouses, kids, parents, and other family members working to balance the challenges that exist back home while a loved one is deployed. Over the years, Congress has worked hard with successive administrations to improve upon the network of support available to these families, and local communities and support organizations across the country have stepped in to try to fill gaps that still exist.”

“For military spouses who themselves are federal employees, we must ensure that the workplace understands their needs and challenges, and works to address those. Data collection by OPM shows that agencies are falling short in military spouse retention, despite direction to agencies to work to meet the needs of military spouses. We are urging OPM and Federal agencies to: 1) immediately determine what is leading to lower retention of military spouses relative to other federal employees; 2) identify the flexibilities and best practices that currently exist and can improve those retention rates; 3) direct federal agencies to implement these best practices and, to the maximum extent practicable, utilize these flexibilities; and 4) communicate with Congress if any additional resources or changes in law are needed to succeed, all of which would fulfill the commitments OPM and agencies have already made to best serve this population,” the senators added.

In 2023, President Biden signed Executive Order (EO) 14100, Advancing Economic Security for Military and Veteran Spouses, Military Caregivers, and Survivors, which aimed to reduce career disruptions and lower unemployment for military spouses by expanding federal employment opportunities and increasing workplace flexibilities. Following this EO, OPM released a guidance directing federal agencies to review, implement, and promote flexibilities to improve retention of members of the military community. This EO also directed the development of a Government-wide Military-Connected Strategic Plan to address specific areas where there is an underrepresentation or resource deficiency for military-connected families and identify strategies to combat these problem areas. Following OPM’s January 2026 progress report, the senators are concerned about the lack of headway made in recent years on improving military spouse retention.

Sens. Warner and Kaine concluded the letter with detailed questions regarding the root causes of lower retention of military spouses relative to other federal employees, as well as instances of demonstrated federal agency success that could then be replicated across government. The senators requested a response by July 10, 2026.

Read the full letter here and below.