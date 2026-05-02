Warner, Kaine, Scott Applaud $16 Million for Portsmouth Facility

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) and U.S. Representative Bobby Scott (VA -03), today celebrated more than $16 million in Department of Transportation funding for the Portsmouth Port and Industrial Commission’s agricultural export facility to add storage silos, advanced conveyance systems, and improved rail access.

“The Portsmouth agricultural export facility is vital to both regional and international supply chains, providing critical storage and handling capacity to export whole grain and feed from U.S. farms overseas,” said the lawmakers. “This funding will allow the facility to expand operations, meet growing export demand, provide cost effective access to global markets, and further cement the global competitiveness of Virginia agriculture and American farmers.”

This funding was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, a competitive discretionary grant program administered by the Maritime Administration. This project is a collaboration between the Portsmouth Port and Industrial Commission and The DeLong Co., Inc. Last year, Sen. Warner wrote a letter to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy in support of the Portsmouth Port and Industrial Commission’s grant application.

