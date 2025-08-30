Warner, Kaine, Slam Trump’s $39 Million Fairwinds Landing Cut

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) and U.S. Representative Bobby Scott (D-VA-03) slammed the Trump Administration’s withdrawal of $39,265,000 in federal funding they secured for the Fairwinds Landing maritime operations and logistics facility in Norfolk:

“The withdrawal of federal funding for the Fairwinds Landing facility is further evidence of this Administration’s across-the-board, reckless approach to governing. If the Administration took the time to learn about the project, it would realize that it is about investing in maritime supply chains and port infrastructure to support not only clean energy but also shipbuilding and ship repair. Stopping this project makes no sense, hurts our economy, and is completely counterproductive to the Administration’s so-called efforts to ‘restore America’s maritime dominance.’ We will be working with our colleagues in Congress, state officials, and partners in the region to urge the Trump Administration to reverse its decision.”

The Fairwinds Landing facility will support offshore wind, shipbuilding and repair, and transportation and logistics. In March, Kaine and Scott toured Fairwinds Landing.