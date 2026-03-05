Warner, Kaine Statement on Court Order Refunding Tariffs

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) issued the following statement after the Court of International Trade (CIT) ordered full IEEPA tariff refunds for all importers:

“Today, the Court of International Trade ruled that companies subjected to President Trump’s illegal tariffs are legally entitled to refunds. The Trump administration must move quickly to reimburse the thousands of small businesses in Virginia and across the country that bore the brunt of President Trump’s harmful and illegal tariffs.”

In February, Warner and Kaine introduced theTariff Refund Act of 2026, legislation that would require U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) to quickly refund Trump’s illegal tariffs and prioritize the interests of small businesses when doing so.