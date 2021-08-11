WARNER & KAINE STATEMENT ON NOMINATIONS OF ABER FOR EASTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA, KAVANAUGH FOR WESTERN DISTRICT OF VIRGINIA

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine released the following statement on President Biden’s nominations of Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) Jessica Aber and Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia (WDVA) Christopher Kavanaugh to fill the U.S. Attorney vacancies in the Eastern District of Virginia and the Western District of Virginia, respectively:

“We are pleased that the President has nominated Ms. Aber and Mr. Kavanaugh to fill these vacancies,” said the Senators. “After a thorough review of their distinguished records, we believe they will serve Virginia and the country with distinction. We hope our colleagues will join us to support these well-qualified nominees to be U.S. Attorneys in the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia.”

In March, Warner and Kaine sent a letter to President Biden recommending candidates for the U.S. Attorney vacancies in the EDVA and WDVA. In their letter, the Senators recommended Jessica Aber for the EDVA position and Christopher Kavanaugh for the WDVA position.

These nominations are subject to confirmation by the full Senate.