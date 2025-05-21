Warner, Kaine Warn GOP Plan Threatens VA Jobs, Raises Energy Costs

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) today condemned Republican-led efforts to roll back key provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as part of their proposed budget reconciliation bill to cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans. The senators warned that the GOP’s plan would jeopardize thousands of clean energy jobs, threaten billions in private investment, and raise energy costs for families across the Commonwealth.

“The Inflation Reduction Act has already delivered significant clean energy investments to Virginia, supporting more than 20,000 jobs and positioning our Commonwealth as a leader in the clean energy economy,” said Sens. Warner and Kaine. “Rolling back these investments would not only endanger these jobs but also hinder our progress toward a more sustainable and affordable energy future. We must protect the investments that are creating jobs and lowering costs for Virginians. The Republican plan puts our economic future at risk.”

According to a new report from the Joint Economic Committee, since the Inflation Reduction Act passed, 21,642new Virginia jobs have been announced at manufacturing, utility electricity, and industrial facilities that can receive tax cuts through the law. These announced may now be in jeopardy because of uncertainty around President Trump and congressional Republicans’ plans to rollback energy tax cuts in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The report also includes new calculations finding that a typical Virginia household can save between $510 and $1,190 on energy costs annually through the tax cuts for home and appliance upgrades supported by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Read the full Joint Economic Committee report here.

Warner and Kaine have been sounding the alarm about the effects of the GOP plan on Virginia if Republicans in Congress continue to insist on gutting vital programs in order to pay for tax breaks for the richest Americans. Last week, they noted that more than 262,000 Virginians are expected to lose their health insurance under the cuts being proposed by President Trump and Republicans in Congress.

