Warner, McConnell Introduce Bill to Support Bourbon Production

McConnell and Warner’s bipartisan bill will direct federal resources, research, coordination to help conserve White Oak forests; preserve bourbon industry

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA) announced today the introduction of the White Oak Resilience Act of 2025, which will mobilize greater federal resources and direct research into safeguarding our nation’s White Oak tree population.

White Oak trees are vital to the environmental ecosystem, as well as several trademark American industries, like bourbon and furniture production. Considered the most important hardwood tree in the eastern United States, White Oak trees provide sustenance and shelter for a host of wildlife species across the country.

White Oak trees can take up to 25 years to reach full maturity, but a lack of seedlings has created an impending shortage that threatens the future of this species and the billions of dollars in economic impact they generate nationwide. This bipartisan legislation will help reverse the depletion of this iconic tree and address the threat its extinction poses to the American economy.

“Kentucky bourbon is synonymous with the White Oak tree, used to age our state’s signature spirit in its wooden barrels. As we face an impending White Oak shortage, I’m proud to introduce bipartisan legislation that will help protect this species and preserve Kentucky’s iconic bourbon industry that bolsters our economy and supports thousands of jobs across the Commonwealth. This is commonsense conservation at its best,” said Senator McConnell.

“Virginia is home to one of the highest concentrations of White Oak trees in the country, and they play an indispensable role in our ecology and our economy,” said Senator Warner. “These trees have tremendous utility as both food for many species and material for the forestry industry, but without further action, we could face a severe shortage soon. I’m glad to sponsor bipartisan legislation that will get ahead of that crisis by bolstering a plan to regenerate our White Oak trees, keeping Virginia beautiful and investing in one of the forestry industry’s most valuable species.”

In a statement from Brown-Forman, the largest American-owned spirits and wines company: “We are pleased to see the introduction of the White Oak Resilience Act to the Senate. Brown-Forman depends on healthy forests to provide the White Oak for our bourbon barrels. White Oak barrels are more than just a container, they’re an important ingredient that provides all of the color and more than half the flavor to our whiskeys. We are committed to the conservation of the existing hardwood forests we rely on and have undertaken several initiatives to support sustainable forestry practices. We are appreciative of the leadership from Senators McConnell and Warner, supporting this key legislation will provide critical resources for White Oak restoration.”

“Sazerac commends Senators McConnell and Warner for introducing the Senate companion to HR 5582, the White Oak Resilience Act. Although Sazerac has locations in numerous states, we have distilleries in both Kentucky and Virginia (Buffalo Trace and 1792 in Kentucky; A. Smith Bowman in Virginia) making it particularly significant that these two senators have come together to recognize the importance of this species. The spirits industry has found the ideal wood in White Oak for our barrels and has endeavored to regenerate it for years to come,” said Elizabeth Wise, Chief Global Government and Public Affairs for Sazerac.

“Kentucky Bourbon is an iconic industry with a history of finding ways to endure and prosper through multitudes of opportunities and challenges. Just like the Bourbon that ages in barrels made from its wood, White Oak trees and the land they grow on must go through a special process to ensure the species remains available long into the future,” said Kentucky Distillers’ Association President Eric Gregory. “With industry champions like Senator McConnell and Senator Warner leading the way, The White Oak Resilience Act is one more piece of the puzzle to guarantee that Kentucky Bourbon – America’s native spirit – can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

“On behalf of the University of Kentucky, I want to extend our sincere thanks to Senators McConnell and Warner for introducing the White Oak Resilience Act that addresses White Oak sustainability, which is crucial to Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry. The research this measure directs will allow us to leverage our scientific expertise, particularly in genetics and genomics, to support the health and resilience of White Oak tree populations. As a land-grant institution committed to the Commonwealth’s economic development, we are well-positioned to translate our findings into practical applications for the bourbon industry,” said University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto.

“White Oak is a keystone species that supports over 500 types of wildlife while also bolstering rural economies and providing wood products to cities and towns across America,” said Jason Meyer, Executive Director of the White Oak Initiative. “We’d like to thank Senators Warner and McConnell for their leadership in bringing this bill forward and working together to ensure a long, sustainable future for this critical American resource.”

“Virginia’s upland oak forests are incredibly important for wildlife and sustainable forestry, and are facing many challenges,” said Virginia State Forester Robert W. Farrell. “The White Oak Resilience Act will help Virginia’s forest landowners care for their hardwood forests and ensure White Oak is on the Virginia landscape for generations to come.”

