Warner on Alarming NDAA Provision that Undermines Air Safety Over DCA

~ On alarming an NDAA provision that undermines air safety over DCA ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement today on language in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that could undo key safety measures implemented over the D.C. airspace in the wake of the January 29, 2025, collision between American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA):

“Buried in the NDAA, there is a provision that could make flying into the Capital region significantly less safe. The language in this provision could allow rolling back crucial new safety practices I fought to implement after the January 29 tragedy and give the Department of Defense more discretion over safety procedures in the region. After what happened in January, it’s clear that we cannot rely on the DoD alone to be the safety authority over its flights in this area and that we need more, not less, oversight to prevent another tragedy from ever occurring again. I will be speaking to the DoD and my colleagues in Congress to highlight the significant safety risk presented by this provision.”