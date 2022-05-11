Warner on House Passage of Supplemental Ukraine Aid Package

By: Valeria Rivadeneira

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the supplemental aid package that will deliver more than $40 billion in additional aid to support Ukraine:

“The Ukrainian people are facing horrific violence inflicted by Russia. In the face of significant tragedy and loss of life, so many are fighting to repel Putin’s authoritarian campaign and preserve the freedoms that we sometimes take for granted. I’m glad that the House voted to advance this critical legislation, which will provide Ukraine with critically needed humanitarian and military assistance. I’m proud to have successfully pushed for $5 billion in food aid to help support the remarkable work of non-governmental organizations that are responding to this crisis on the ground by providing hot meals, food supplies, and other desperately-needed aid.”

Behind the scenes and in public, Sen. Warner has been a strong advocate for increasing available funding for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that have been on the ground since day one, working to address the dire humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This package will now head to the Senate, which will vote on whether to send the bill to President Biden for his signature.