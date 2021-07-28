Warner on National Security Memorandum on Critical Infrastructure

~ On National Security Memorandum to improve cybersecurity for critical infrastructure ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following after the Biden administration unveiled its National Security Memorandum to safeguard U.S. critical infrastructure from cyberattacks:

“I applaud the Biden administration for taking additional steps to secure our critical infrastructure and bolster our cybersecurity standards after a wave of cyberattacks. As the administration noted, we know that in order to mitigate the aftermath of these cyberattacks, we need open communication and transparency from affected entities to better anticipate and respond to these national security threats. Unfortunately, for too long we’ve relied heavily on voluntary reporting of these cyber intrusions which has limited our ability to effectively respond. In order to better anticipate and respond to future cyber incidents, Congress must swiftly pass the Cyber Incident Notification Act of 2021, which will work in concert with the steps the administration has put forth today to safeguard our critical infrastructure.”