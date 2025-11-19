Warner on the Epstein Files

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement on the Senate’s unanimous vote to compel the Trump administration to release the Epstein files:

“For years, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, abetted by a powerful circle of accomplices, committed heinous crimes against hundreds of girls and young women. Today, Congress has moved to end the months of obstruction by President Trump and shed more light on these horrific crimes and Epstein’s accomplices.

“Make no mistake: Trump can and should have released these files months ago. Now that new details have emerged – including Epstein’s statement that Trump ‘knew about the girls’ – it’s easier to see why he decided to break his promise to release them. Instead, he’s rolled out stunt after stunt to try to change the subject.

“No matter what obstruction Trump tries next, I will keep pressing for justice and accountability for Epstein’s victims and for full transparency with the American people.”

