Warner on the Nomination of Kevin Warsh

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a senior member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, released the following statement:

“The independence of the Federal Reserve isn’t optional – it’s the foundation of our economy. It stabilizes borrowing prices so families can buy homes, afford everyday necessities, and run small businesses.

“It is difficult to trust that any Chair of the Federal Reserve selected by this president will be able to act with the independence required of the position, knowing that this administration will levy charges against any leader who makes interest rate decisions based on facts and the needs of our economy rather than Trump’s personal preferences.”