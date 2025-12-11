Warner on Trump’s Greenlighting of Nvidia H200 Chips to China

~ On the Trump’s greenlighting of Nvidia H200 chips to China ~

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and author of the bipartisan law to invest in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, released the following statement on the Trump administration’s announcement that it would allow American chipmaker Nvidia to send H200 chips to China:

“American companies must remain the undisputed leader in AI hardware because our strategic competition with China on AI will boil down to whose ecosystem drives adoption and innovation globally, as NVIDIA has acknowledged. Unfortunately, the Trump administration’s haphazard and transactional approach to export policy demonstrates that it does not have any sort of coherent strategy for how we will compete with China, specifically as it relates to whose chips, tools, cloud infrastructure, and ecosystem will influence the most AI developers worldwide. I fear that with no strategic vision for that broader competition across multiple key dimensions of AI innovation, this administration risks squandering U.S. AI leadership and deferring to the People’s Republic of China up and down the AI stack.”