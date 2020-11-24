Warner Pushes Treasury To Ensure That Virginia Localities Have Time To Utilize Full Covid-19 Relief Funding For Broadband
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) pushed the Treasury Department to extend a critical deadline in order to ensure that
localities across Virginia don’t lose out on essential funds needed to
provide critical services to Americans, including making broadband more
accessible during this public health crisis. The funding, which is set to
expire on December 30, 2020, was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid,
Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act by Sen. Warner.
Through the CARES Act, Congress appropriated $150 billion in funding for
the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), which awarded federal dollars to states
and localities to help to cover pandemic-related expenses for which local
governments did not originally budget. However, unclear guidance by the
Treasury Department has stalled localities in their efforts to distribute
some of these funds by the allocation deadline, which requires localities
to obligate all their funds by December 30th.
In the letter, Sen. Warner also requested that the Treasury Department
publish updated guidance making clear that states and localities can use
this funding for broadband projects as long as project plans are finalized
by the CARES Act deadline, making clear that states and localities can
commence and continue projects if their plans have been finalized prior to
the deadline.
Sen. Warner has long fought for increased access to broadband in the
Commonwealth during his tenure as Governor and now in the Senate. In
March, Sen. Warner led 17 of his colleagues in
urging major internet service providers to take steps to accommodate the incoming unprecedented reliance on telepresence services. After this effort, a number of major internet service providers announced the adoption of practices to better accommodate the use of remote technologies. Earlier this year, Sen. Warner also introduced legislation to help ensure adequate home internet connectivity for K-12 students during COVID-19. He has also pushed the FCC to ensure that millions of Americans are made aware of their eligibility for the FCC’s Lifeline program – the primary federal program charged with helping low-income families obtain broadband and telephone services.
Text of the letter can be found below and a copy is available here
The Honorable Steven T. Mnuchin
Secretary
U.S. Department of the Treasury
1500 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, D.C. 20220
Dear Secretary Mnuchin,
Households across the country continue to struggle to make it through this
public health emergency without access to broadband. The COVID-19 pandemic
has underscored the importance of broadband in accessing essential
services, with an unprecedented number of Americans now reliant on
internet connectivity to access public benefits, search for employment,
learn and work from home, and access telehealth services. Lack of
broadband access has prevented Americans in underserved communities from
meaningfully participating in the digital economy even before the
pandemic, and under current circumstances, this lack of access threatens
to have a significant and potentially long-lasting impact on existing
economic, health, and educational disparities.
The CARES Act provided $150 billion in funding for the Coronavirus Relief
Fund (CRF), which serves as a critical lifeline for states and localities
that are navigating the challenges of COVID-19. Many CRF recipients are
using this funding to expand access to telehealth services, distance
learning, and telework by deploying broadband in underserved areas. While
localities are working hard to obligate their CRF allocations before the
December 30, 2020 deadline, I have heard directly from local leaders
across Virginia that unclear guidance on the allowed uses of the funding
has delayed the obligation of funds to broadband projects. As a result,
localities need more time to obligate this vital funding to communities
that still lack reliable access to broadband.
To expand the reach of CARES funding and enable more households to get
connected through these projects, I respectfully request the Department of
the Treasury to extend the December 30, 2020 deadline by which states and
localities must obligate CARES funding. I also request that you publish
updated guidance that clarifies that states and localities are able to use
CARES funding for broadband projects, even where the projects won’t be
completed by, or even begun building by, the CARES Act deadline so long as
they’ve finalized a project plan by that time.
I look forward to your response.
Sincerely,
Mark R. Warner
U.S. Senator