Warner, Scott Introduce Clinical Trial Modernization Act to Expand Access

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Tim Scott (R-SC) introduced the Clinical Trial Modernization Act of 2026, legislation designed to remove barriers to clinical trial participation and expand access for historically underrepresented communities.

“Too often, patients are struggling to enroll in a clinical trial because of the costs associated or how difficult it is to be at the clinic in person,” said Sen. Warner. “Removing economic and geographic barriers to entry for underrepresented populations in clinical trials will result in better treatments and cures for patients and all Americans. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation that will make sure the United States continues to be a global leader in medical research.”

“Clinical trials are critical to medical innovation, but too many Americans, especially those in rural and underserved communities, are left out,” said Sen. Scott. “This legislation takes meaningful steps to remove barriers, expand access, and ensure that lifesaving treatments are developed with every patient in mind. By modernizing how we conduct clinical trials, we can deliver better care and better outcomes for all Americans.”

“No one should have to face the burden of additional costs or inconveniences while going through one of the most difficult situations of their lives – cancer,” said Lisa A. Lacasse, president, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “The Clinical Trial Modernization Act would help remove cost and geographic barriers to clinical trials and help ensure that more patients have a chance to enroll in the best treatment options available here in the U.S. We thank Sens. Warner and Scott for their leadership on this legislation.”

Clinical trials that do not reflect the diversity of the broader patient population can produce findings that are not fully applicable to all patients, potentially contributing to disparities in treatment outcomes. This legislation is specifically designed to increase participation among medically underserved communities, including racial and ethnic minorities, older adults, rural populations, and other historically under-resourced and underrepresented groups in clinical research. Differences in physiology, genetics, and other factors can significantly influence how individuals respond to medical treatments. Ensuring greater diversity in clinical trials helps researchers better identify these differences and supports the development of more effective, tailored therapies for patients.

A committee report using the Future Elderly Model found that health disparities in conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension are projected to cost the U.S. economy more than $11 trillion through 2050 – including costs related to mortality, morbidity, and lost workforce participation.

Read the full bill here.