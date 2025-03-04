Warner, Senate Intelligence Vice Chair, Releases statement on Ukraine

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has decided to halt all military aid to Ukraine. As children in the United States are dying from hyperthermia while homeless and sleeping in cars, aid to Ukraine may not be at the forefront of the concerns of the American public. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, 653,104 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2023. This is more than a 12.1 percent increase over the previous year and those numbers continue to rise. According to econofact.org, 771,480 people in the U.S. were recorded as homeless in 2024. Still, Senate Democrats, such as Senate Intelligence Vice Chair Mark R. Warner (D-VA), are up in arms over the President’s decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine. Senator Warner released the following statement earlier today:

“Ukraine has been bravely fending off Vladimir Putin’s cruel and unjust invasion for over three years. U.S. assistance – supported by Congress on a bipartisan basis – has helped Ukraine resist and hold its ground against a Russian army that was supposed to take Kyiv in weeks or even days. Now President Trump threatens those hard-fought gains and imperils the lives of the Ukrainian people by unilaterally cutting off the aid that has helped Ukraine maintain its freedom in the face of aggression. Cutting off arms now only undermines the prospect of a peace deal that depends on Ukraine’s ability to negotiate from a position of strength. I call on President Trump to reverse this short-sighted decision, which weakens the United States’ credibility on the global stage.”