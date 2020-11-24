Warning of National Security Implications, Senate Intel Vice Chair Warner Demands That GSA Recognize Incoming Biden Administration
WASHINGTON – Today U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, sent a letter urging General
Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily Murphy to immediately
recognize former Vice President Joe Biden as President-elect and Senator
Kamala Harris as Vice President-elect. In his letter, the Vice Chairman
warned that continued delay of a smooth transfer of power will put
national security at risk.
Text of the letter is available here and below.
Dear Administrator Murphy,
As Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I am
acutely aware of the threats facing our nation and the critical importance
of an effective and smooth transfer of power in addressing them.
Therefore, I urge you again to immediately ascertain President-elect Joe
Biden as the apparent winner of the presidential election so that he can
most effectively protect our nation once he takes office on January 20th.
As I have indicated to you before, your continued delay in making this
ascertainment will do real harm to our national security. As the 9/11
Commission report highlighted, avoiding disruption in national security
policymaking between administrations is critical to prepare for an
uncertain threat environment. President-elect Biden and his transition
team should already be receiving classified briefings that will prepare
them to protect our country immediately upon taking office. Their ability
to respond appropriately to any threats early in his term depends on the
knowledge and perspective that these briefings provide.
Additionally, President-elect Biden’s transition team must immediately
have access to the career professionals in all federal agencies to
understand the current challenges they face. This access is especially
important in the Intelligence Community, where public information about
the current activities of the agencies is not available.
Finally, the delay in ascertaining President-elect Biden as the apparent
winner of the presidential election impedes conducting background
investigations to vet personnel for high-level positions in the new
administration. This may unnecessarily slow confirmation of officials like
the Director of National Intelligence and the Director of the Central
Intelligence Agency, vital positions in the effort to protect our country
from foreign threats.
There is no plausible reason for you to continue to delay in making this
ascertainment. Further delay will damage our national security, and I urge
you to proceed with this common sense step immediately.
Sincerely,
Mark R. Warner
U.S. Senato