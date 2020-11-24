Warning of National Security Implications, Senate Intel Vice Chair Warner Demands That GSA Recognize Incoming Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – Today U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, sent a letter urging General

Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily Murphy to immediately

recognize former Vice President Joe Biden as President-elect and Senator

Kamala Harris as Vice President-elect. In his letter, the Vice Chairman

warned that continued delay of a smooth transfer of power will put

national security at risk.

Text of the letter is available here and below.

Dear Administrator Murphy,

As Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, I am

acutely aware of the threats facing our nation and the critical importance

of an effective and smooth transfer of power in addressing them.

Therefore, I urge you again to immediately ascertain President-elect Joe

Biden as the apparent winner of the presidential election so that he can

most effectively protect our nation once he takes office on January 20th.

As I have indicated to you before, your continued delay in making this

ascertainment will do real harm to our national security. As the 9/11

Commission report highlighted, avoiding disruption in national security

policymaking between administrations is critical to prepare for an

uncertain threat environment. President-elect Biden and his transition

team should already be receiving classified briefings that will prepare

them to protect our country immediately upon taking office. Their ability

to respond appropriately to any threats early in his term depends on the

knowledge and perspective that these briefings provide.

Additionally, President-elect Biden’s transition team must immediately

have access to the career professionals in all federal agencies to

understand the current challenges they face. This access is especially

important in the Intelligence Community, where public information about

the current activities of the agencies is not available.

Finally, the delay in ascertaining President-elect Biden as the apparent

winner of the presidential election impedes conducting background

investigations to vet personnel for high-level positions in the new

administration. This may unnecessarily slow confirmation of officials like

the Director of National Intelligence and the Director of the Central

Intelligence Agency, vital positions in the effort to protect our country

from foreign threats.

There is no plausible reason for you to continue to delay in making this

ascertainment. Further delay will damage our national security, and I urge

you to proceed with this common sense step immediately.

Sincerely,

Mark R. Warner

U.S. Senato