Warwick Drainage Project Advances to Enhance Safety for Residents

The City of Newport News is making steady progress on the Warwick Blvd. Drainage Improvement Project, currently underway from Raleigh Rd. to the Government Ditch. This critical infrastructure project is designed to reduce the risk of flooding and property damage for residents and businesses along this key corridor.

The project includes drainage improvements along the south side of Warwick Blvd., connecting most of the existing system into a new main storm sewer pipe that will drain into the Government Ditch. It also includes resurfacing and concrete repairs.

Approximately 50 businesses and nearly 3,000 feet of roadway will benefit from the new stormwater drainage system, which is designed to meet current stormwater management standards and effectively handle runoff from smaller storms.

Construction began in early 2024. Although the project experienced delays due to conflicting underground power lines, Dominion Energy completed the relocation of those lines as of Aug. 21. The contractor is currently determining the schedule to return to the site. The city estimates that approximately 12 months of work remain.

Despite the delay, the project remains a top priority for the city. It aligns with the themes of the City of Newport News Comprehensive Plan—Prosperous & Resilient, Sustainable, Accessible, Healthy & Safe—by strengthening infrastructure, protecting property, and enhancing quality of life for all who live and work in Newport News.