Waste Management Adds Three New Service Request Options to VB311

Report a missed pickup, request a new trash or recycling cart, and rent a yard debris trailer through the VB311 online portal or the VB Works mobile app.

On the heels of its popular online Bulky Item Collection request platform, Waste Management is introducing three new service request options: Missed Pickup, Can Request, and Yard Debris Trailer Rental. Residents now have access to these service request types through the VB311 online portal VB311.VirginiaBeach.gov and the VB Works mobile app.

To get the most out of the online service experience, residents are encouraged to create a VB311 account. Once an account is created, residents can submit a new service request, check the status of an open request and view their request history.

Report a Missed Pickup

The VB311 online portal and the VB Works app also offer residents a convenient way to notify Waste Management about a missed pickup. Once the notification is received, Waste Management will update the request for service, allowing the resident to view why collection was not provided for their trash, recycling or bulky items or if the service can be completed.

Can Request and Yard Debris Trailer Rental

Residents may use the Can Request option in VB311 or the VB Works app to report a damaged cart, request a new trash or recycling cart and rent a yard debris container. After requests are reviewed by Waste Management, the resident will be contacted to complete the transaction and confirm delivery.

With nearly 50 service request types available, the VB311 online portal empowers residents to report and request a range of City services.

Create a VB311 account today at VB311.VirginiaBeach.gov or download the VB Works mobile app.