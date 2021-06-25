Watch and Engage During the Mayor’s Forum Update on Public Safety

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck is hosting fellow Hampton Roads mayors for a discussion on public safety on Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live. Newport News Mayor McKinley Price, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover are participating in the discussion. The mayors of all seven major Hampton Roads cities participated in the first Mayors’ Forum in April. Much of the discussion involved ways to prevent violence by focusing on programs and activities aimed at teens and young adults, primarily Black males who are disproportionally affected by violence. Some of the ideas discussed were mentoring, job training and employment. The first forum can be viewed on the Hampton YouTube page. The second forum comes at a time when violence has been increasing across Hampton Roads and the nation. An article in The Virginian-Pilot this week noted that Norfolk General Hospital, the region’s level 1 adult trauma center, treated 38% more violence-related trauma patients in 2020 than the year before and that trend is continuing into 2021. The vast majority of the victims, said the article, were Black men.

The forum will air on Hampton’s Facebook pageas a live event on Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to watch and engage by submitting questions and comments.