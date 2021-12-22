Historic preservation experts open 130-year-old Robert E. Lee Statue Time Capsule

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam gets a glimpse into the time capsule placed inside the Robert E. Lee statue in 1887

By Angela Jones

The time capsule that is believed to have been placed in the statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia in 1887 took more than three hours to open today. Extreme caution was used to ensure that the box and its contents would be preserved. Once open, the lead and mortar capsule revealed an 1875 almanac, another book, a cloth envelop and a coin.

Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam was one of the first people to review the time capsule’s contents. Prior to it being completely uncovered, a scope was placed into a small opening so that the condition of the items could be assessed. During the painstaking process of opening the artifact, it was discovered that there was some condensation in the box, which made the preservation efforts even more difficult.