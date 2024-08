Looking for plans on Saturday? Come out to The DeGood Foundation’s Over the Edge event at City Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to watch Mayor Phillip Jones rappel 11 stories down the side of the Marriott to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Hampton Roads.

Visit degoodfoundation.org/overtheedge to learn more about the event and how you can show support.

Source: City of Newport News