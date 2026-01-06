Water Service Interruption N. Main Street & Pruden Blvd

SUFFOLK, VA – The City of Suffolk Department of Public Utilities advises that a contractor working on behalf of a developer will be performing water main work at the intersection of N. Main Street and Murphy’s Mill Road, beginning on Monday, January 12, 2026. The work will require a water service interruption, anticipated to run from 10 p.m. on Monday, January 12, to 4 a.m. on January 13.

During the noted period, City water service will be interrupted in the following areas:

Residential City water customers, including, but not limited to:

o Elephants Fork, along Stuart Avenue, Jordan Avenue, and Exchange Road

o Palmyra Neighborhood, including Palmyra Drive, Holly Street, Beechwood Avenue, Oakwood Avenue, Short Street, and Lakeland Avenue

o Sadler Heights Neighborhood, including Jane Avenue, Edward Avenue, Lida Avenue, Emma Avenue, Lake Drive, and Shore Drive o 2300 – 2400 Block of Pruden Blvd

Commercial businesses, including, but not limited to:

o 2100 – 2200 Block of N. Main Street

o 2300 – 2400 Block of Pruden Blvd

If weather or other conditions do not allow the work to occur on the noted dates, it is anticipated that the work will be rescheduled for 10 p.m. on Tuesday, January 13, to 4 a.m. on January 14.