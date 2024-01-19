Water & Sewer Billing Delay

What’s Happening

Billing periods for water/sewer bills in Chesapeake are running longer than normal, leading to larger than usual bills. The Public Utilities Department has waived penalties and interest, and no-cost payment plans are available. Staff is continuing to work overtime to get back to normal billing cycles, with the intent that the next few bills will be for shorter than average cycles, and thus lower amounts (based on water usage). Customers who regularly use 10CCF or less and were moved into the higher rate tier due to the longer billing periods will receive a credit directly to their accounts, with no action needed on their part. If you have questions specific to your account, please call Public Utilities Customer Service at 757-385-6352 or email water@CityOfChesapeake.net.

Immediate Response to Longer Billing Periods

There will be no new penalties or interest.

No-cost payment plans are available for those who need it.

Customers who regularly use 10CCF or less and were therefore moved into the higher rate tier due to the longer billing periods will receive a credit directly to their accounts, no action needed on their part.

How We Got Here

In October 2023, Chesapeake Public Utilities transitioned to a new billing system and rate structure. Despite significant training and practice prior to going live, the use of the new system slowed down the billing department. Staff also took the time to ensure accuracy of the new system by double checking 100% of the bills (around 71,000) independently from the new system. The quality control tests revealed an accurate system but the process simply took time.

Solutions Moving Forward

Public Utilities is working to fill staff vacancies and meter readers and billing staff are working overtime to get caught up. Qualified staff from other City departments and temporary agencies have been brought in to supplement the efforts as well. It’s expected that the billing periods should be back to normal by the end of February.