Waterworks Releases Annual Water Quality Reports

Newport News Waterworks has released the 2020 Water Quality Reports, which provide an overview of test results from the past year. As in prior years, the reports reveal that the water meets or exceeds all federal and state regulations.

Waterworks publishes two water quality reports annually – one for customers in Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, York County and part of James City County (the Lower Peninsula System), and the other for customers in the Lightfoot area of Upper York County who are on a separate, freshwater well system. In addition to providing information on water quality, the reports contain details on how water is tested, the sources of water, water treatment practices and public health precautions.

To request a water quality report be mailed to your home or office or if you have questions about the reports, call Waterworks Customer Service at 757-926-1000. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.