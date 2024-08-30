Waterworks Warns Customers of Scammers

Newport News Waterworks wants all our customers to be safe. We’ve received reports of people falsely claiming to be water service representatives, needing to test home tap water.

This is NOT TRUE. If there were any water issues, you would be informed through official public notifications.

Don’t fall prey to deceptive tactics and potential criminal activity. The following suggestions are for your protection:

Waterworks employees will not enter your home unless you have scheduled an appointment through Customer Service. Waterworks personnel rarely show up to a home without prior notification except for repairs or meter service, which would NOT require entry to a home. In addition, no one would come by and request a payment.

Waterworks personnel will always provide ID or credentials. Waterworks staff carry City of Newport News employee ID cards, wear uniforms with the Waterworks insignia, and drive identifiable Waterworks vehicles.

Waterworks does NOT have contracts with companies or contractors for water testing services.

If you have any doubts or questions about anyone who claims to represent Newport News Waterworks, before letting anyone into your home, please call Waterworks Customer Service at 757-926-1000 or our Emergency Dispatch line at 757-234-4800 to confirm an employee’s identity.

Source: City of Newport News