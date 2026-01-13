The Norfolk Prevention Coalition (NPC) is excited to partner with Norfolk Community Services Board (CSB), Norfolk Public Library and the Norfolk Youth Council on our first ever Waves of Care Community Fair – a day dedicated to connection, compassion and support for our neighbors in need.

This meaningful event will take place on Saturday, January 31 from 10am to 2pm at Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library (111 W. Ocean View Ave.)

The Waves of Care Community Fair will bring together local service providers, nonprofits, and community partners to offer on-site resources, referrals, and support to individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The event is also open to our entire community. Our goal is to provide a welcoming dignified environment where guests can access vital services—ranging from mental health & wellness, health care, opioid education, housing and benefits assistance, employment support and personal care items—all in one place.

Waves of Care Community Fair Partners

Norfolk Prevention Coalition

Norfolk Community Services Board

Norfolk Public Library

Norfolk Youth Council

Waves of Care Community Fair Participants and Vendors

Norfolk Department of Human Services – Community Engagement Street Team

Norfolk Department of Parks & Recreation

Infant & Toddler Connection of Norfolk

Virginia Department of Health

BankOn Hampton Roads

Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority

Kempsville Behavioral Health

Bon Secours Care-A-Van

Medical Temporaries

LGBT Life Center