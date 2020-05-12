Ways to Get Out on the Water Right Now in Virginia Beach

By Visit Virginia Beach

With the profusion of waterways that run through Virginia Beach and feed into the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean, you can find us out on the water any time of year. Whether you’re in search of a physical challenge or you just want to spend the day floating around, there is no shortage of adventures to be had. Here are some of our favorite ways you can get and enjoy the water in Virginia Beach right now.

Kayaking



Kayaking is one of our favorite ways to explore our waterways. Whether you have your own or opt to rent from a local outfitter like Surf and Adventure Company and Go Kayak!, it’s easy to get in a kayak and get going in Virginia Beach.

There are few limits to where you can go or the wildlife you will see aboard these small maritime vessels. Dolphins are frequent visitors to the calmer inland waterways off of the Chesapeake Bay, and Tula Adventure Sports located in the Chesapeake Bay District, offers tours to kayak with these friendly animals. They even love to swim right up to you!

Stand-up Paddle Boarding



Hop aboard a stand-up paddle board (SUP) and explore one of the last great salt marsh habitats on the East Coast. Check out your equipment from a local outfitter, like Rudee Inlet Stand-up Paddle, and let the adventure begin.

You can even take your yoga practice to the next level with SUP Barre on the water in First Landing State Park. The hour long session combines the rigorous full-body workout that you’d expect, with an added element of balance that can only come from standing on a board in the water. You’ll never want to go back to the gym again.

Surfing



Considered by many to be the birthplace of East Coast surfing, the spirit of surfing runs deep in Virginia Beach. Whether you’re a novice, a “grommet” or a seasoned pro, catching one of our swells is a local experience you need to try.

Depending on the season, scoping out the ideal surfing conditions in Virginia Beach has become an art form. As many of our resident wave-riders will tell you, riding the perfect wave here comes at the cost of patience, tenacity and a little bit of luck – and that’s just how we like it. For those hopping on a board for the first time, Virginia Beach often offers the right conditions to safely ease into the action. If you are serious about honing your craft, many lessons and camps are offered at the Oceanfront and in Sandbridge, which will help you dive into what it takes to ride that East Coast wave. Local surf shops like Pungo Board House and VB Surf Sessions offer everything you need, from equipment rentals to surfing lessons and camps, that will have you upright and in the water in no time.

Fishing



Known as the “Rockfish Capital of the World,” Virginia Beach and its neighboring waters are home to a multitude of freshwater, brackish and saltwater fishing opportunities. With the food-rich Chesapeake Bay adjoining the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia Beach, a long list of fish, including croaker, spot, flounder, striped bass, tautog, sea bass, trout, bluefish, skipjack, cobia, mahi-mahi, Spanish and king mackerel, puppy and red drum, yellowfin and bluefin tuna, white and blue marlin, amberjack and wahoo are abundant at various times of the year. Tow your boat and choose from several different ramp locations, or opt for a full or half-day private charter. Or, cast a line from one of the four fishing piers.