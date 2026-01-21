Weather Forces Hampton University Founders Day 2026 Cancellation

Due to the impending inclement weather, Hampton University is canceling all Founders Day 2026 activities scheduled for the weekend of January 23–25.

The safety of our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and guests remains our highest priority.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we take proactive steps to ensure the well-being of our campus community.

Dining Services

Please monitor the Pirate Press (HU News) for updates throughout this period.

Emergency & Campus Support

Maintenance Issues: Report any residence hall maintenance issues via the StarRez online housing portal .

Report any residence hall maintenance issues via the . Emergency Assistance: For emergencies, call 911 or 757-727-5666.

Stay Informed with the Pirate Notification System (PNS)

Hampton University strongly encourages the Pirate community to sign up for the Pirate Notification System (PNS) for real-time updates on weather conditions, safety alerts, campus closures, and emergencies. PNS delivers alerts via email, text messages, and phone calls.