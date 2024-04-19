Webb Among Attendees for Signing of Transcendent NIL Bill

RICHMOND, Va. – Norfolk State Director of Athletics Melody Webb joined a prestigious group of athletic directors at the Patrick Henry Building on Thursday for the signing of a transcendent piece of legislation.



Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signed a bill (HB 1505) into law that will significantly reshape how colleges and universities can operate in the new and constantly evolving world of name, image, and likeness (NIL).



Effective July 1, the law will allow Virginia schools to support, create, and facilitate NIL deals for student-athletes. The bill, sponsored by Terry L. Austin, was first presented to the House on Jan. 19, 2024.



Among those joining Webb in attendance for the signing on Thursday: Head Football Coach Dawson Odums, and Associate AD for External Relations/NIL Dr. Paula Jackson.



“I am thrilled about the groundbreaking and progressive NIL legislation signed by Governor Youngkin this morning,” Webb said. “This legislation not only protects in-state schools and their student-athletes but also paves the way for positive change in collegiate athletics.”



“As a former student-athlete and coach, I understand firsthand the importance of providing student-athletes with the support and resources they need to succeed both on and off the field. This bill represents a progressive step forward in recognizing the value that student-athletes bring not only to collegiate athletics but our universities as a whole and ensures that they have the opportunity to benefit from their hard work and dedication with less encumbrances.”



Norfolk State unveiled the launch of the NSU Spartans NIL Exchange last month, furthering the school’s partnership with INFLCR to provide a convenient and productive starting point for NIL deals between student-athletes and registered businesses.



NSU student-athletes have already begun to find success in the world of NIL. Keshawn Lynch, an All-MEAC defensive lineman, spoke at the 2024 NCAA Convention on the topic, detailing the strategies he has employed to land several deals with local businesses.

