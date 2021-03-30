WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY IN HAMPTON ROADS: KAINE TO HOLD EVENTS DISCUSSING OFFSHORE WIND, GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION, & AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will hold in-person and virtual events with community members from Hampton Roads to hear more about the region’s needs.

On Wednesday,Kaine will tour the beautifully restored, historic Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Norfolk, the only African-American Basilica in the United States, and will also attend mass. In the afternoon, Kaine will participate in a roundtable with key stakeholders in Hampton Roads to discuss the growth of the offshore wind industry and the unique opportunity for the region to play an important role as an offshore wind supply chain hub. Kaine has been a strong advocate for offshore wind in Virginia. Earlier this month, Kaine sent a letter to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) urging the Bureau to expedite regulatory processes for offshore wind development in Coastal Virginia.

In the evening, Kaine will participate in a virtual discussion with the Hampton Roads Asian American Alliance to talk about the current challenges facing the Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community in light of the rise of anti-Asian bigotry since the start of COVID-19. The conversation will focus on gun violence prevention and equitable vaccine distribution. In July, Senators Kaine and Warner introduced the Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence Act of 2020 to federally enact a series of commonsense gun violence prevention measures adopted by Virginia last year – including measures to close current background check loopholes, remove firearms from those at risk of harming themselves or others, prevent children from accessing firearms, and implement a one-handgun-a-month policy.

On Thursday, Kaine will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to open new additions to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in Newport News. Kaine will then meet with local Indian business owners to hear more about their experience amid COVID-19 and to discuss key provisions of the American Rescue Plan that will help them and their businesses.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Kaine To Tour & Attend Mass at Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception

10:45 AM

232 Chapel Street

Norfolk, VA 23504

Kaine To Participate in Roundtable To Discuss the Offshore Wind Industry

2:30 PM

Aviation Institute of Maintenance

2329 E. Little Creek Road

Norfolk, VA 23518

Use left entrance

Kaine To Hold Virtual Discussion With Hampton Roads Asian American Alliance

5:30 PM

(Email Katie_Stuntz@Kaine.Senate.Gov for Zoom log-in information)

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Kaine to Attend Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Business Roundtable at Hindu Temple in Newport News

10:00 AM

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

6014 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News, VA 23605