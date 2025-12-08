Wegmans Recall Mixed Nuts Over Possible Salmonella Risk

Mellace Family Brands California, Inc. of Warren, OH – has issued a recall for Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 34 oz Tubs and Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 11.5 oz bags because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Item / Description

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 34 oz (964 grams)

➢ packaged in a plastic tub

➢ UPC 077890421314

➢ Lot code: 58041 BEST BY: JUL 28, 2026

➢ packaged in a plastic tub ➢ UPC 077890421314 ➢ Lot code: 58041 BEST BY: JUL 28, 2026 Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 11.5 oz (326 grams)

➢ packaged in a plastic bag

➢ UPC 077890421352

➢ Lot code: 58171 BEST BY: AUG 10, 2026

No illnesses associated with the consumption of these products have been reported to date.

The affected products were sold at Wegmans stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. between November 3 and December 1, 2025.

The lot code and best by on the Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 34 oz (964 grams) can be found on the side of the tub above the nutrition label.

The lot code and best by on the Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 11.5 oz (326 grams) can be found on the back of the bag below the nutrition label.

The issue was discovered after routine testing by our supplier found one lot of raw pistachios to be positive for Salmonella. A recall was initiated after determining these pistachios had been further used in the production of the Deluxe Mixed Nuts products.

Consumers who have purchased Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 34 oz (964g) Tub OR Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 11.5 oz (326g) Bag with the above lot codes can return them to the service desk for a full refund. Those with questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, available daily from 8:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. EST.