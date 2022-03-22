Welcome a new furry friend to the family

By: City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA – Now is a great time to extend your family with a new furry

friend! The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center (NACC) has reached

capacity and needs your help. Dog and cat adoptions are available for only

$50.

If you are looking for a more temporary option, consider fostering an animal.

The shelter is always looking for foster families to temporarily house pets

for adoption. All medical and food costs for animals in foster are covered by

NACC. View available animals at NACC Dogs in Need of Foster. Volunteers

are always welcome. You can volunteer to help our staff give these animals

the best care available. If you’re interested in volunteering or fostering,

email us at VolunteerNACC@norfolk.gov.

There are lots of ways to meet your next best friend. You can stop by the

shelter located at 5355 Sabre Road. Walk-ins are welcome on Saturdays

and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment on Tuesdays,

Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Not ready or can’t adopt right now but still want to help local pets in need?

You can donate towels and blankets for keeping kitties warm and comfy in

the cat condos, or wet or dry food to help stock the pet pantry.

Visit http://www.norfolk.gov/nacc or call (757) 441-5505 for more information.