Welcome Back, NNPS Students!

Public schools in Newport News are back in session today! Students are returning to school with in-person, full day instruction five days a week for the 2021-2022 school year. All students and staff are required to wear face masks while on the bus and inside buildings regardless of vaccination status to comply with a mask mandate issued by the State Health Commissioner. Visit the Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) Safe Return to Schools webpage for information on how the division is working to keep students and staff healthy. Even if you don’t have a young one in school, you’ll be impacted by the start of the year, as buses are again on the roadway. Drivers are reminded that passing a stopped school bus with its flashing lights activated and stop-arm extended is illegal in Virginia. Earlier this year, NNPS announced the launch of BusPatrol, a bus safety program that aims to reduce the number of illegal passings in the city to ensure children get to and from school safely. All NNPS buses are now equipped with stop-arm cameras that record drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus. Recordings are reviewed by the Newport News Police Department and drivers are issued violation notices in the mail. Be sure to check the NNPS Back to School website for important information and reminders. Best of luck to the students, teachers, administrators and staff!